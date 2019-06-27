Met Éireann's sunburn and hayfever alerts at highest levels

Met Éireann has warned about the high risk of sunburn-causing weather and conditions which will impact asthma and hayfever sufferers.

The forecaster has tweeted two warnings about conditions over the next couple days.

As temperatures climb and the dry sunny weather continues the forecaster says a very high pollen risk can be expected. Grass, weed and fungal spores are the allergens currently airborne.

Pollen Forecast: Very High for Friday and Saturday.https://t.co/Mk9TzkcVhq — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2019

People with fair skin which is prone to burning should also take heed of the UV warning.