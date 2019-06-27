How long is the hot weather going to last? Watch 10-day weather forecast to find out

Weather forecasters don't expect the heat to last very long and while it may become settled next week the jury is out on whether the heatwave over Europe will push back up over Ireland and Britain as July gets underway.

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner, the Met Office, has issued its weekly 10 day weather trend forecast.

The forecaster expects the heat to be shortlived.

In the short term, it expects temperatures to be highest in the western parts of Britain and Ireland on Thursday. It says parts of Ireland could reach the highest temperatures of the year to date.

Friday will remain very warm in Ireland and Britain and temperatures in the UK could hit the mid-thirties on Saturday due to weather-driven up from Africa.

But Friday will be as hot as it will get for Ireland as an Atlantic weather front will cool things off on Saturday with cooler weather from the Atlantic taking full control on Sunday.

Beyond that, into next week, the Met Office 10 day forecast expects high pressure from the Atlantic to bring a lot of fine dry and sunny weather but not a heatwave that will remain lodged over European countries.

The jury is out as to whether the European weather will manage to push back up over Ireland and England next week.

Met Éireann does not issue similar 10 day forecasts. However, it says the national outlook is for the weather is to turn unsettled over the weekend and not so warm from Sunday onwards with near normal temperatures for the early days of next week.

It says current indications suggest for Tuesday and Wednesday somewhat more settled conditions with just isolated showers and temperatures close to normal or slightly above. MORE BELOW TWEET

Met Éirean forecast issued on its website on June 27 at 9:23am

Today will be a very warm day in most areas with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees. Along the east coast it will be cooler due to moderate to fresh easterly winds. It will be another dry and sunny day, though it will be cloudier in the southwest with the risk of a heavy or possibly thundery shower. The solar UV is very high today.

TONIGHT - THURSDAY 27TH JUNE

Tonight will be mostly dry with just the risk of an isolated shower in the southwest. It will be a mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mainly moderate easterly breezes but fresh near coasts.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 28TH JUNE

Tomorrow, Friday will continue very warm with good sunny spells. It will be mostly dry in the east, however, there will be some showers in the west and they could turn heavy and possibly thundery later in the day. Highest temperatures 21 to 27 degrees, but a few degrees lower along south and southeast coasts in onshore moderate southeasterly breezes.

Friday night will continue mild and humid with lowest temperatures staying around 12 to 17 degrees. There will be outbreaks of showery rain at first with the risk of some heavy or possibly thundery bursts later. Light to moderate south to southeast breezes will veer southwesterly by morning.

Saturday will still be warm with top temperatures around 20 to 25 degrees, but slightly cooler in the southwest and near west coasts in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, fresh along Atlantic coasts. There will be scattered showers with some sunny spells. However, showers are likely to be heavy or thundery, especially over the eastern half of the country.

Saturday night will see further scattered showers, some heavy in the east and north. Lowest temperatures remaining around 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes freshening later.

Sunday will be a slightly fresher and breezier day as southwest to westerly winds increase fresh and gusty, strong near Atlantic coasts. Top temperature will drop to around 17 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east. There will be scattered showers and some sunny spells, showers will be more frequent and heavier in the northwest and north.

Monday will see further scattered showers with a few sunny spells. Temperatures will return to more normal values for the time of year with highs of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Current indications suggest for Tuesday and Wednesday somewhat more settled conditions with just isolated showers and temperatures close to normal or slightly above.