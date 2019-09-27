Met Éireann issues weather warning ahead of wet weekend

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties in Leinster and Munster over what is expected to be a wet and unsettled weekend of weather.

The national forecaster's warning says heavy downpours of rain are expected to bring totals 30-40mm with spot flooding likely especially near the coast.

The warning is valid from 2pm on Saturday, September 28 until 2pm on Sunday, September 29.

Drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution on roads as conditions will be difficult.

While the counties covered by the warning are Waterford, Wexford, Cork and Kerry, Met Éireann has forecast that the rest of the country will see rain through the weekend. Read forecast here.