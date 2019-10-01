Top UK weather forecaster confident Lorenzo will hit Ireland

The chief of Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner in Britain has said they are confident that Hurricane Lorenzo will have an impact on Ireland and the UK.

The forecaster says Lorenzo will arrive in the UK and Ireland as an ex-hurricane later this week, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain.

It says Lorenzo is the strongest hurricane to have been recorded so far east in the Atlantic. It says the storm is expected to maintain Category 2 (105mph) winds as it passes close to the Azores on Tuesday and Wednesday, before transitioning into a deep low-pressure system as it follows a north-easterly track towards the UK and Ireland.

Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said there has been considerable uncertainty over the potential track of Lorenzo after it passes The Azores.

"However, we are now increasingly confident the remnants of Lorenzo will move towards the UK, bringing a spell of wet and very windy weather to western parts on Thursday and Friday.

“At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday. Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the UK through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.

“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area,” concluded the expert.