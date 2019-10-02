Homeowners and motorists urged to take precautions ahead of Storm Lorenzo

AA Ireland is advising homeowners across Ireland to prepare their homes for ex-hurricane now Storm Lorenzo.

AA Home Insurance has advised home-owners to carry out some basic storm-proofing tips to keep them and their homes safe from Lorenzo's impact.

Prepare Your Home In Advance

- Keep an eye out for severe weather warnings in your area, and be prepared if there is a risk of a power cut.

- Visually inspect your roof for loose tiles or damaged chimney pots and get any problems repaired. Also, make sure your TV aerial is secured.

- Clear your gutters and drain pipes to avoid blockages.

- Trim back any bushes or small trees that could damage your windows in a high wind. Be particularly mindful of any older trees in your garden which could have loose roots.

- Put a storm kit together: clothes, food and bottled water, a first aid kit; any necessary medication and emergency phone numbers; blankets and bin bags; a torch, batteries. Hopefully you won't need it, but it's always better to be prepared.

- Make sure you know where to turn off your electricity, gas and water supplies.

Before A Storm Arrives

- Secure any loose garden items, such as tools and chairs, to prevent them from being blown away.

- Unplug all non-essential electrical devices to avoid damage from power surges caused by lightning strikes.

- Park your car in a garage if possible, or move it away from buildings and trees.

- If you have any vulnerable neighbours, don't forget to check with them to see if they need any help before and after a storm.

It says this work should only be carried out in the time before the weather warning comes into effect.

“While we’re all hoping that we’ll avoid the worst of Lorenzo, the warnings from Met Eireann today do highlight that there is a risk of significant storm damage being caused to homes across the country as a result of strong winds and heavy rainfall. Ultimately prevention is better than cure, so if there are loose tiles on your room or older, weak trees in your garden that could be turned into flying debris in strong winds now is the time to attend to these,” Barry Aldworth, Senior Media Officer with AA Ireland stated.

“Once the warnings come into effect, however, it’s important to avoid carrying out any work outside your home and to prioritise the safety of you and your family. Even if conditions outside appear calm, we would encourage everyone to follow the warnings from Met Eireann.”