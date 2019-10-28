Ireland set to be impacted by a historic hurricane in the shape of Pablo

Tropical Storm Pablo is a historic hurricane and while it is not a strong storm and will weaken it is nevertheless historic, according to weather forecasters.

Met Éireann says the storm's remnants will impact Ireland and the National Hurricane Center in the US has categorised the event a hurricane.

Observers say it is historic because it is the farthest east ever a tropical cyclone reached hurricane strength over the Atlantic. It is also far east of any other system intensifying into a hurricane. More below tweet.

#Pablo is now a #hurricane. It became a hurricane at 18.3°W - the farthest east an Atlantic named storm has first become a hurricane on record - breaking the old record set by Vince in 2005 (18.9°W). pic.twitter.com/f3Nwh8vXtY October 27, 2019

The US-based National Hurricane Centre tracks all storms that reach hurricane strength. It identified storms Ophelia and the recent Lorenzo.

On Sunday, October 27 it said: "Pablo becomes a Hurricane in the far Northeastern Atlantic".

Both were unusual in that the tracked over Ireland. Pablo is even more unusual because of its location not that far of the coast of Spain and Portugal on being defined as a hurricane. More below picture.

The NHC said Hurricane Pablo is centred near 44.7N 17.2W or about 565 nautical miles northeast the Azores, moving north northeast at 22 knots. It said maximum sustained winds are near 70 kt with gusts to 85 kt.

The NHC forecast the storm to turn to the north then northwest along with a decrease in forward speed expected through Monday. Weakening is expected on Sunday night and Pablo should transition to a post-tropical cyclone on Monday. More below picture.

Met Éireann expects its remnants to impact Ireland's weather with the effects to be felt in the shape of heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday as it merges with another low-pressure system in the Atlantic.

Weather observers at Severe Weather Europe have called the storm remarkable and historic because this is the farthest east ever a tropical cyclone reached hurricane strength over the Atlantic and far east of any other system intensifying into a hurricane.