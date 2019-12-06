Motorists get official warnings about potentially deadly Storm Atiyah

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned Irish motorists about the impact and risk posed to life by Storm Atiyah.

The watchdog has urged drivers and other road users to exercise caution as Met Éireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds. An Orange alert is issued when there is a potential threat to life.

Met Éireann's Orange Warning means infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property.

The following advice is being given to motorists;

· Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

· Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

· Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

· Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

· Motorists should also be aware that cyclists may need more road space than normal due to flooding, fallen debris and wind gusts. Give them plenty of space to navigate any obstacles that may be in front of them

· Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

· If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or braches that have fallen that may not be visible.

· Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

· After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.