Met Éireann declares weather warnings for STORM BRENDAN

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for Storm Brendan which is set to hit Ireland hard on Monday.

Severe winds, heavy rain and storm surge leading to flooding in parts are all on the cards for what is the third official storm of the winter season named by Met Éireann.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

"As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas," forecasters said.

"There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge."

That warning is valid from 7am to midnight on Monday.

A similarly severe Status Orange wind warning will be in place in Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 7am until 3pm on Monday.

Elsewhere, a Yellow Wind warning will be in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

"Winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h," Met Eireann said of this warning.

The warning is valid from 7am until midnight on Monday. More below tweets.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Valid: Monday 13th January 7am to 3pm.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/7tmDCdoUc2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2020

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo



Valid: Monday 13th January 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/9Tj74ds1VL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2020

In its forecast Met Éireann expects the storm to begin to hit on Sunday night.

"Southerly winds will gradually strengthen, becoming fresh to strong and gusty overnight and very strong along the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, coldest in the early night," says the forecaster.

Met Éireann expects the storm to impact all parts on Monday.

"Storm Brendan will track to the northwest of Ireland on Monday. It will become very windy everywhere and especially in coastal areas. Along Atlantic coasts it will be stormy for a time with southerly winds veering southwest later. There is also a risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

"Heavy rain will develop in the west in the morning and will spread quickly across the country with a risk of spot flooding. Clear spells and showers will follow from the west later. It will continue windy or blustery. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Monday night will be cold with clear spells and some showers, some of them wintry. Winds will gradually ease overnight.