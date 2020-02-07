Met Éireann forecasts snow in the weather to be swept in by Storm Ciara

Met Éireann is forecasting snow and other wintry conditions to be dragged in over Ireland by the weather system which will have Storm Ciara at its forefront.

Storm Ciara is set to hit over the weekend as a band of cold weather sweeps across Ireland. Status Yellow weather warnings are in place the wild weather Ciara will bring and Met Éireann is warning that it will be followed by more unsettled and cold conditions.

"Monday and Tuesday will both be cold, windy and very showery days. Many of the showers will be wintry with hail, sleet and snow at times. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Day time temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees. There'll be frost in places at night.

"Wednesday will continue cold. After a mainly dry start, a band of heavy rain will spread from the west, possibly falling as sleet for a time. It will be accompanied by strong southwest winds. Later the rain will clear. Showers will follow and winds will gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees," says the forecast issued on Friday, February 7.

Conditions will change somewhat on Thursday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. Highest temperature of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate northwest breezes. The latter part of next week will continue unsettled with rain at times. It will become milder. More on Storm Ciara below tweet.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4UrWU

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here.https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/BsLIez1hFJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2020

As for the Storm Ciara weather forecast, Met Éireann says Saturday will start dry in many areas but there'll be some showers in the west.

It will become very windy as southerly winds increase strong to gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts along the west and northwest coast. Rain will become widespread from the Northwest as the day goes on, turning thundery in parts with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Winds will ease in the west and north in the late afternoon and evening.

It will become very windy or stormy later Saturday night and on Sunday with heavy rain and a risk of flooding as storm Ciara tracks to the north of Ireland. Becoming cold and showery early next week.

Rain will clear eastwards early on Saturday night and strong southwest winds will ease for a time.

Overnight and through Sunday morning, as storm Ciara tracks eastwards to the north of Ireland, Met Éireann says that south to southwest winds will strengthen and become very strong and very gusty with possibly damaging gusts and with gales along coasts.

It says a band of heavy rain will move quickly southeastwards across the country with a risk of localised flooding. Showers will follow in the afternoon. Through the late afternoon and evening, winds will become westerly.

The forecaster says they'll continue strong and very gusty, especially in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Sunday night will be cold, windy and showery.