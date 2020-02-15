Met Éireann updates and extends Storm Dennis Status Orange weather forecast warnings

Met Éireann has further extended its Status Orange weather warning for Storm Dennis which has brought 120km/h wind gusts to the Ireland.

The Status Orange wind warning was extended to Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry at lunchtime on Saturday after being applied to Wexford and Waterford earlier in the day.

The warning is in place from 10am Sunday, to 10pm Sunday.

Met Éireann says the storm will bring southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.

An all Ireland Status Yellow Wind warning is valid from 3am this Saturday morning to 8pm this Saturday evening. It will bring with it “very squally Southerly winds veering Southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/h gusts to around 100 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the Northwest later.

A national Status Yellow rainfall warning is also in place with spells of heavy, locally thundery rain expected on Saturday leading to some flooding.”

It is valid from 6am this Saturday morning to 9am this Saturday night.

Further warnings are expected on Sunday.