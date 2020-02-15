Storm Dennis causes "numerous" spot floods on Laois roads reports council

Laois County Council has warned motorists to drive carefully due to the many instances of flooding on roads caused by Storm Dennis.

Updating the public on Saturday evening the council said that while staff and fire crews are in action more flooding is on the cards.

Director of Services Simon Walton issued the update.

"There are numerous locations of spot flooding on the road network throughout Co Laois. Further heavy pulses or rain predicted over the next 24 to 36 hours. Please drive carefully recognising that there are numerous areas of inundation throughout the road network.

"Fire Services and Roads crews have attended at a number of fallen trees and, where possible, to alleviate local spot flooding," he said.

Fortunately, the council says river levels are stable.

"River levels along the River Barrow downstream of Mountmellick have receded throughout the day. Water levels in the Rivers Pound, Blackwater and Owenass are largely stable but will be monitored throughout the evening and night," it said.

Their out of hours emergency number is out of order they have said in a Facebook post.

"Please note that due to technical difficulties, the LCC out of hours contact number is not currently operational. In the event of an emergency, please dial 999."

Further updates will be issued as necessary.

The Laois Severe Weather Assessment Team has met on a number of occasions during and since last weekend's Storm Ciara.

Met Éireann says the effects of Storm Dennis will continue on Sunday. It forecasts a very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties.

It says there will be sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers, especially in the north and west, with a risk of hail and thunder.

There will also be some of the showers may turn wintry on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, but feeling colder in strong to gale force southwest winds, with severe and damaging gusts.

Emergency numbers for Severe Weather – weekend 15th/16th Feb 2020



EMERGENCY: 999 OR 112

LAOIS COUNTY COUNCIL OFFICE: 057-8664000

LAOIS COUNTY COUNCIL OUT OF HOURS NUMBER: 057-8664235

ESB NETWORKS: 1850 372 999

GAS NETWORKS IRELAND: 1850 205 050

IRISH WATER: 1850 278 278