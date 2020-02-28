Laois County Council urges cautions ahead of Storm Jorge as it prepares to respond

Laois County Council says its staff and the Laois County Fire and Rescue Service are on standby to react to flooding and other damage Storm Jorge could do as it sweeps across the midlands.

Laois County Council issued a statement in response to the arrival of Storm Jorge and its impact on Laois which have been hit by flooding in recent weeks.

"Taking account of Status Yellow weather warnings for this county, there is an ongoing flood risk in Co Laois through to next week. Predicted rainfall, taken in conjunction with prevailing river levels, may give rise to some localised spot flooding. This risk largely relates to the usual flood hotspots throughout the county and focuses on Saturday evening/night.

"Sandbags and signage for road closures are already to hand and available from Laois County Council where required. Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews are on standby to support flood management measures over the weekend," it said.

The council said the Old Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen on the Carlow border is closed. River levels have approached record highs in Mountmellick in recent weeks and have also been high in Portarlington while land has flooded in south Laois.

The council adds that is also planning for wind damage and urged the public to prepare their properties.

"Forecast winds also give rise to the possibility of fallen trees and these will be attended to in the normal way. Please take care to secure loose objects in order to minimise risks of damage or injury during this period," said the statement.

The council also called on motorists to take extra care.

"The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days and the weekend. Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic. Where flooding requires road closures, please use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods," it said.

The council urged motorists to see severe weather driving advice on the Road Safety Authority website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.