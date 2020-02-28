Met Éireann upgrades warnings for Storm Jorge to Status Orange and Red

Met Éireann has extended its Status Orange Storm Jorge weather alerts to all of Ireland.

As more data about the intensity and danger posed by the storm emerged the forecaster upgraded its warnings to extend beyond the west coast at 4pm on Friday.

Storm Red, Orange and Yellow warnings are now in place for the third Atlantic storm of the month.

The new full list of warnings is as follows.

STATUS RED - WIND WARNING FOR GALWAY AND CLARE

Very severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020

Valid from: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 16:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

STATUS ORANGE - WIND WARNING FOR GALWAY, MAYO, CLARE AND KERRY

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay). Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020

Valid from: 06:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay).

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 12:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020



Status Orange - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

Valid: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020



Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

UPDATE:

Rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday, but 40 to 50 mm possible in mountainous areas, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

Valid: 00:01 Friday 28/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020

Updated: 19:48 Thursday 27/02/2020



Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday morning with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid: 09:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 13:39 Thursday 27/02/2020

Updated: 16:09 Friday 28/02/2020



Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday evening and early Saturday night with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid: 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020

Status Red - Gale Warning

1. Southwest gale force 8 to strong gale force 9 will develop tonight on Irish Coastal Waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Rossan Point. Winds will veer westerly Saturday morning and increase to Storm Force 10 and occasionally Violent Storm Force 11.

2. West to southwest Gale Force 8 to Storm Force 10 winds will extend to all Irish Coastal Waters and the Irish Sea Saturday morning and afternoon.



Status Yellow - Small Craft Warning

South to southeast winds veering southwesterly later will reach force 6 or higher at times today on all Irish coasts.