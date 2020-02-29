Laois council urges public to remain on alert to Storm Jorge impact in update on the storm

Laois County Council has urged people to remain on alert for the impacts of Storm Jorge in its latest update on the weather event.

The council says Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice in the Midlands and North, valid until 4.00pm today. Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow will spread eastwards leading to icy conditions, with a persistent band of rain crossing the country leading to snow for a time.

The local authority adds that an Orange Wind Warning is still in place for Leinster until 7.00pm this evening. It says Severe westerly winds associated with Storm Jorge will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gust of up to 110 to 120 km/h, possibly higher in exposed areas. The council advises that the combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

As for the risk of flooding, the council says that while river levels continue to prevail, these are being monitored on an ongoing basis. It says predicted rainfall may give rise to some localised spot flooding, largely relating to the usual flood hotspots throughout the county and focuses on Saturday evening/night.

"Sand bags and signage for road closures are already to hand and available from Laois County Council where required. Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews are on standby to support flood management and other emergency measures over the weekend," it says.

It says one road is currently closed in Co. Laois - Old Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen.

The statement said forecast winds also give rise to the possibility of fallen trees and these will be attended to in the normal way. It urged the public to please take care to secure loose objects in order to minimise risks of damage or injury during this period.

In the event of possible electricity outages, the council also advised please take care with candles and other flammable materials.

The local authority said the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend. Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic. Where flooding requires road closures,Laois County Council asks people to please use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.