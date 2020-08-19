WATCH: Latest satellite images show size of Storm Ellen tracking towards Ireland
The latest satellite images of Storm Ellen from Met Eireann shows the size of the storm tracking towards Ireland.
It is due to hit Ireland tonight with a number of Weather Warnings in place including a Status Red Warning for Cork.
EUMETSAT Satellite animation showing the track of #StormEllen. The developing low pressure system that will cross Ireland tonight can be identified as the bend in the cloud located to the northwest of Spain. All current warnings see https://t.co/juduxcKda8 pic.twitter.com/FkVxNR9TNQ— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2020
