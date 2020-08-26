Laois hit with weather warning as Met Eireann warns of 'intense and thundery downpours'

More heavy rain is on the way for parts of Ireland as Met Eireann has warns of intense and potentially thundery downpours on the way.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for for Munster, Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly

Met Éireann is warning of intense and potentially thundery downpours on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding. Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The warning is valid from 1am on Thursday morning to 1am on Friday morning.