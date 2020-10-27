Will there be a White Christmas this year? Odds shorten on snow for Christmas Day

While it is still two months away, the odds on there being a White Christmas in Ireland this year have shortened dramatically.

Punters who backed a White Christmas last year were left out in the cold but now an increasing number are throwing their weight behind the chances of 2020 producing snow on the big day in Dublin.

It might be too early for Met Éireann to predict a White Christmas this year but it hasn’t stopped punters showing optimism for snow to fall on December 25 and bag themselves a welcome boost after a difficult 2020 across the country.

BoyleSports saw the first bets on the outcome on Tuesday morning with the odds on snowfall at Dublin Airport on December 25 cut into 6/1 from 10/1.

The odds in the west are slightly shorter with Shannon Airport 11/2 to be hit with snow on Christmas day.