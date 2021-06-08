Met Éireann's weather forecast for the week ahead is a mixed bag but it's looking promising for next weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting that temperatures are set to soar by next weekend but it could be cloudy in many parts though temperatures will be above average in parts.

The forecaster says it will be mild with rain at times in the short term but the indications are for warm and broadly settled conditions for next weekend.

The forecaster's farming section says the coming week will be generally cloudy for many areas with sunshine totals closer to normal. The east of the country will see the best of any sunshine while it will be cloudiest in the west.

It adds that mean air temperatures are widely expected to be warmer than normal by between 1 and 4 degrees with the warmest conditions in the east and midlands.

The coming week will remain drier than normal for most of the country, with rainfall totals generally expected to be less than 50% of average.

Signs of high pressure later this week, so turning more settled and temps. increasing.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/G3hc1db5ap — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 7, 2021

Met Éireann NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 8.32 am on Tuesday, June 8.

TUESDAY

A generally cloudy start to today with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist along southern and western coasts. Hazy spells of sunshine will break through as the day goes on, but it will remain largely cloudy in western and southern coastal counties with outbreaks of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, coolest in southern coastal areas, in a moderate southerly breeze.Tonight will be a rather cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country and turning persistent at times, particularly over Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will start cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will turn patchy through the day with sunny spells developing. Cloudier conditions will persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle at the coast. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, a little cooler along western and southern coasts, in a moderate southerly breeze.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with rain around the south and west coasts, it will be largely dry elsewhere. Another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be drier weather across the eastern half of the country with the sun breaking through at times. Afternoon temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, the higher values in the east and northeast, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, with the rest of the country staying largely dry. Warm and humid at night.

FRIDAY

A mostly cloudy start on Friday with patchy rain and drizzle fizzling out through the afternoon and sunny spells developing. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees at coasts of the west to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Winds will be light to moderate westerly becoming variable in direction later.

Weekend Current indications suggest warm weather for next weekend with the best of the sunshine in the east and south.