'Localised flooding' - Met Éireann forecasts a break in the heatwave weather

Met Éireann is forecasting that our heatwave weather is set to breakdown over the coming days with thundery weather is set to hit south Leinster and the midlands bringing the risk of 'localised flooding' to parts.

While, the heatwave will continue for a few more days, Saturday will be slightly cooler with showers in the east and highs of 25 elsewhere with more fine sunny spells.

Showers will be more scattered on Sunday and Monday but temperatures will still sit around 24 degrees both days with some sunny spells also.

Sunny spells with well-scattered showers. Quite warm too with highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees in a light or moderate northerly breeze. Largely dry and clear overnight however showers will move onto northwestern coasts towards dawn. A mild night with temperatures generally holding above 14 degrees.

From Tuesday onwards we will see the biggest change with Met Éireann describing conditions for mid to late next week as "rather changeable."

They say there will be more showers on Tuesday and "possible longer spells of rain mid-week. Temperatures falling further back, with highs in the high teens to low 20s and cooler nights too."

The forecasters farming section says the high pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the rest of this week, before weakening over the weekend. It says there is the chance of some isolated heavy showers before the weekend.

"Showers will be slow-moving and possibly bring the risk of some localised spot flooding," it said.

The section ads that a transition to more unsettled and showery conditions, will follow for the rest of the forecast period however rainfall accumulations over the coming week are still expected to be well below average nationwide, around 20 to 60% with a little more expected along the south coast.

The section says temperatures will gradually fall early next week but will remain above average through the period. It adds that sunshine amounts for much of the week ahead will be a little lower overall, however they will continue above average across the seven days.

High pressure still in charge so it’s staying very warm for the rest of this week, lots of sunshine but some ⛈️ possible too.



It won’t be quite as hot by the weekend, still warm though with ️ in the low to mid 20s & more ☀️&⛈️



NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 9 am on July 22.

THURSDAY: Hot and dry with hazy sunshine across the country. Highest temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees generally, reaching 30 degrees locally. Temperatures will be slightly lower along southern and eastern coasts with a moderate onshore breeze.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy night, feeling uncomfortable for some as temperatures remain above 16 to 18 degrees for much of the night. Dry with a good deal of high cloud and some clear spells. Misty in places with a light easterly or variable breeze.

FRIDAY: Very warm or hot with good sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in south Leinster and drift through the midlands into south Connacht and north Munster through the afternoon. Largely dry and sunny elsewhere with showers less likely to occur. Highest temperatures generally of 26 to 29 degrees. Less hot in east Leinster and south Munster with highs of 23 to 25 degrees due to a moderate easterly breeze.

Showers continuing in Munster overnight, with mainly dry weather elsewhere with prolonged clear spells. Humid and very mild with temperatures not falling below 15 to 17 degrees, along with light northeast winds.

SATURDAY: Cloudy at times across Munster and south Leinster where scattered showers will affect coastal counties. Holding mainly dry elsewhere with isolated showers and sunny spells. Less hot than recent days with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, highest in the west, slightly cooler along the east coast due to a light to moderate northeast breeze.

Any lingering showers will die out early in the night, becoming dry with clear spells in most areas, but some cloud around also. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with winds falling light and variable.

MONDAY: Monday will bring further showers which will be more widespread especially across the western half of the country. There will be bright or sunny intervals also. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest along east coast due to a moderate northwest breeze.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Rather changeable with showers on Tuesday and possible longer spells of rain mid-week. Temperatures falling further back, with highs in the high teens to low 20s and cooler nights too.