Long term unemployed in Laois will soon be able to get on CE schemes

Long term job seekers in Laois will be able to access Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes from this summer.

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, TD announced that she will facilitate access, from 1 June for people who are on JobPath.

A statement statement said the change will have a number of benefits both for the services provided at a local level by participants on CE and Tús programmes and directly for the Department’s customers.

It is also claimed that it maximises the assistance and services for people who are long-term unemployed through a combination of a work placement and personalised job seeking support provided through the JobPath service.

Customers currently engaged with the JobPath service and those who may be referred in future will have the option of applying for CE and Tús placement while continuing to engage with JobPath.

“My Department and I consult widely with our customers and those delivering local services. I would like to ensure that local services will remain, and that my Department’s customers continue to benefit from practical work experience. I want to make sure that their valuable contribution to their local communities will continue, and that they continue to benefit from the personalised, case-managed activation support of the JobPath service.

“By facilitating jobseekers who are on JobPath to also avail of a Tús or CE placements, we can ensure that they can benefit from the jobseeking support of JobPath while also availing of a part-time work placement provided by Tús, or a quality training and development opportunity provided by a CE scheme. In essence we will treat jobseekers in a similar way to the way we deal with part-time workers who are referred to JobPath,” she said

JobPath is an approach to employment activation which caters mainly for people who are long-term unemployed (over 12 months) to assist them to secure and sustain full-time paid employment or self-employment.

