Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Clara Bambrick

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. Next up this evening on our virtual stage to say hello to Laois, is Clara Bambrick, from the village of Arles.

Clara is a 19 year old student at Carlow institute of Further Education, where she is training to be a hairdresser. She also works in McDonald's as a crew trainer.

"It's such a good opportunity and a really good experience, I always wanted to be a hairdresser since I was a little girl," Clara says.

Her hobbies vary widely from horseriding to the GAA.

"My interests would have to be horses, music, dancing and coming from a big family of gaelic football I enjoy watching my relations and my dad play for Arles Killeen," Clara says.

She is delighted to be part of Laois Rose 2018.

"I am happy to be given this opportunity to take part in the Laois Rose and would like to thank my friends and family for the support, especially my grandparents Bridie and Paddy of the High Trees pub in Arles for sponsoring and supporting me over this amazing experience," she said.

Having met the Laois Rose 2018 entrants already, she has already made lots of new friends.

"A big thanks to the girls who have made this experience such a memorable and wonderful experience and hope to stay in touch in the future no doubt we will, it's like we have been friends for years and were like family now. And thanks to Lyn and Steve for making this night happen and guiding us through a dream come true for all of us," the Arles student says.

Below: Clara Bambrick.