Yes to Mountmellick roundabout and pedestrian crossings on busy N80 in Laois

A new roundabout and three pedestrian crossings are to be installed at a large busy junction on the Portlaoise road into Mountmellick in Laois.

The new roundabout on the N80 at Irishtown replaces a T junction, and was first requested by residents who are concerned at the speed of passing N80 traffic.

They submitted a petition about their concerns to Laois County Council last year, after a crash that smashed two parked cars on the road, the latest in several crashes.

Part 8 planning approval was given at the June meeting of Laois County Council, proposed by Mountmellick Cllr Paddy Bracken, and seconded by Cllr David Goodwin.

“I welcome this, it is a very worthy scheme that will bring great safety to that junction, it is very welcome,” Cllr Bracken said.

The upgrade is understood to cost in the region of €100,000, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will cover the cost as the scheme is on a national road.

The council said the roundabout is a safety upgrade to improve pedestrian, cyclist and vehicular safety, and make turning movements at the junction of the N80 and L-6131-0 easier, particularly for traffic turning towards the St Joseph’s Terrace road.

There will be three controlled pedestrian crossings at the roundabout.

New build-outs and footpaths will also be provided. Residents beside the junction will have a newly designed access including nine parking spaces, and a yellow box outside Anngrove Stud.

The roundabout is expected to act as a traffic calming measure the council say.

There was one submission against the roundabout, by a couple living close by who said it will cause large trucks to increase emissions near their home if they are in a traffic tailback at a roundabout. They suggest the €100k cost be instead put towards designing a bypass of Mountmellick.

Another 17 residents at the location welcomed the roundabout, and at their request a third pedestrian crossing is to be built at the tennis courts.

