Family at the heart of Portlaoise St Patrick's weekend festival plans

Preparations are underway to make St Patrick's Day another fun family weekend to remember in Portlaoise this year.

The town will be awash with green, shamrocks and leprechauns once again for the weekend of March 16 and 17 with local clubs and community groups joining in the parade and the festivities.

Family entertainment will be the focus of the festival according to organiser Monica Delaney.

“We are looking at having family entertainment on Main Street from 4-8pm the Saturday as well because it is a long weekend. The big emphasis we have is always on families,” she said.

The parade on Sunday, March 17 starts at 12 noon with the annual Streets of Portlaoise 5k Road Race on the same morning at 11.00am. The fast flat course with a great atmosphere attracts elite runners, walkers and joggers of all ages and kicks off the community spirit for the rest of the day.

There will be bouncing castles, face painting, street entertainment and music to entertain all ages throughout the weekend.

In order to raise funds to go towards the cost of running the parade, the organising committee will hold a table quiz in Portlaoise. Last year’s quiz raised funds to cover the cost of the insurance for the parade which was a huge help for the organisers. The committee is calling on the community to support the festival again this year.

Get your most clever family and friends together to form a team for the quiz to get out and support the local cause that brings the community together.

The table quiz will be a great night of fun with questions, riddles, dingbats and more. It will take place on Thursday, January 31 in Kavanagh’s Pub, Portlaoise and costs €40 for a table of four. All are welcome.

Any clubs or groups in Portlaoise who would like to be involved with the festival or anyone who would like to volunteer should contact Monica Delaney 0866031425 or Eugene McDonagh 0868156944.