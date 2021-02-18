MEMORY LANE: Who can you recognise in this gallery of debs photos from the Leinster Express archives?

We have trawled through dust covered boxes of disks and pictures for our trip down memory lane and today we have a gallery of pictures from a debs held in Laois.

We believe the pictures were taken in the early 2000s (possibly 2004) for the Portlaoise VS debs - how many familiar faces do you recognise?

Make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!

Tap on the arrow to go to the next picture