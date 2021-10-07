JOBS: Qualified Carpenter wanted in the Leinster area

Job Title – Qualified Carpenter
Permanent Full-Time
Location: Leinster (mobile base)
Salary – 44,000
MPM Property Maintenance Nationwide are currently looking to recruit a skilled, qualified carpenter. The successful candidate will be a dynamic and motivated individual, one who can work independently in the field as well as alongside other team members under the direction of Field Operations Management.
The work will entail a full range of carpentry works on property renovations and carrying out responsive repairs on domestic properties for our clients. Additional trade skills are an advantage. MPM, and MPMs clients value Multi Skilled operatives who can resolve issues with minimum downtime and fuss and maximum effectiveness. This is a mobile, field based role.
MPM are seeking a long-term addition to the team who enjoys variety and improving the quality of life for our clients tenants. MPM has an expanding team of qualified, dedicated personnel, we are a leading Property Maintenance Company with a long-term expansion program and a proven track record of cultivating and nurturing talent from within our organisation for development.
Qualifications and Skills
Benefits
Send your CV to shelley@mpmaintenance.ie
