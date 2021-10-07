Search

07/10/2021

JOBS: Qualified Carpenter wanted in the Leinster area

JOBS: Qualified Carpenter wanted in the Leinster area

Job Title – Qualified Carpenter

Permanent Full-Time

Location: Leinster (mobile base)

Salary – 44,000

MPM Property Maintenance Nationwide are currently looking to recruit a skilled, qualified carpenter. The successful candidate will be a dynamic and motivated individual, one who can work independently in the field as well as alongside other team members under the direction of Field Operations Management. 

The work will entail a full range of carpentry works on property renovations and carrying out responsive repairs on domestic properties for our clients.  Additional trade skills are an advantage. MPM, and MPMs clients value Multi Skilled operatives who can resolve issues with minimum downtime and fuss and maximum effectiveness. This is a mobile, field based role.  

MPM are seeking a long-term addition to the team who enjoys variety and improving the quality of life for our clients tenants.  MPM has an expanding team of qualified, dedicated personnel, we are a leading Property Maintenance Company with a long-term expansion program and a proven track record of cultivating and nurturing talent from within our organisation for development.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Irish Trade Qualification to level of National Craft Certificate, or equivalent is a requirement. 
  • OR Provable track record of trade experience and ability
  • Full Clean Driver’s License.
  • Excellent Teamwork Capabilities and personable nature a necessity.
  • Adaptable, motivated individual capable of working independently and as part of a team.
  • Working Week Monday to Friday
  • Good Client and Tenant Relationship management.
  • Fluent English, both written and spoken.
  • Min 2 yrs. experience with construction and maintenance works in a construction/maintenance environment.
  • Additional trade skills an advantage.
  • OOH calls out provide an opportunity for additional earnings.
  • Safe execution and safe working on equipment, and following the company HSE practices.
  • Good paperwork skills and work completion reporting is essential.

Benefits

  • Competitive Renumeration
  • Long Term Employment with progressive company
  • Flexible Working Arrangements
  • Up-skilling and Training as part of MPM’s in-house Employee Development Program
  • Fully equipped company Van
  • Smartphone

Send your CV to shelley@mpmaintenance.ie 

Local News

