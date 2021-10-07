Search

07/10/2021

JOBS ALERT: Plumbing and Heating Engineers sought for the Leinster area

JOBS ALERT: Plumbing and Heating Engineers sought for the Leinster area

Reporter:

Reporter

Job Title – Plumbing and Heating Engineer

Permanent Full-Time

Location: Leinster (mobile base)

Salary – 46,000 - 49,000 per annum

MPM Property Maintenance Nationwide are currently looking to recruit a Qualified Plumber and Domestic Gas Installer and Servicing Engineer. RGII/ OFTEC Registry and experience in Heat pumps/ Oil Boiler Maintenance and servicing an advantage.

The successful candidate will undertake the repairs, services and installations of plumbing and heating systems at various locations in Leinster.

Duties include updating online software with details of work completed.

MPM has an expanding team of qualified, dedicated personnel, we are a leading Property Maintenance Company with a long-term expansion program and a proven track record of cultivating and nurturing talent from within our organisation for development.

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified Plumber

Qualified Domestic Gas Safety  (previously GIS & GID)

RGII Registration OR necessary qualifications for registration

Air to water/ Heat Pump/ Heat Recovery Ventilation Systems – Advantageous

OFTEC – Advantageous

  • Fully Qualified Plumber with proven experience working with Central Heating Systems.
  • Current Holder of Domestic Gas Safety  (previously GIS & GID) and /or RGII Registered.
  • Full Clean Driver’s License.
  • Excellent Teamwork Capabilities and personable nature a necessity.
  • Adaptable, motivated individual capable of working independently and as part of a team.
  • Working Week Monday to Friday with two weekends paid on-call per 6 week rotation
  • Good Client and Tenant Relationship management.
  • Fluent English, both written and spoken.

Benefits

  • Competitive Renumeration
  • Long Term Employment with progressive company
  • Flexible Working Arrangements
  • Up-skilling and Training as part of MPM’s in-house Employee Development Program
  • Fully equipped company Van
  • Smartphone

Send your CV to shelley@mpmaintenance.ie

*Sponsored Content

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media