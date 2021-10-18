WHO WE ARE: Grow Mental Health

WHO WE ARE:
We are a community of people drawn together by our first-hand experiences of mental health problems. Having found practical ways of helping each other recover from mental health challenges we developed what we refer to as The Grow Program. We meet weekly in locations all over Ireland and use our proven 12 Step Program to recover from various forms of mental health problems
Across the Midwest we offer weekly groups, for those over 18 , in our Limerick building ( 33 henry Street), Newcastlewest, Croom, Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh.
For more information on Grow Mental Health, our groups and how to access them, please contact us on www.grow.ie, 061 318813 or 1890 474 474.
