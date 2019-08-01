Pieta House benefits from huge sum raised at Laois Darkness Into Light event

The annual Darkness Into Light 5km walk/run event in Mountmellick has once again raised a huge amount of money for Pieta House.

The flagship fundraiser for the national charity has three events in Laois that raise thousands each year. Rathdowney and The Swan also hosted walks this year.

This was the eighth Darkness Into Light event in Mountmellick and a huge €22,535 was raised.

Organiser Susan Nelson said the committee is 'blown away' by the support again this year.

"We’re absolutely thrilled and blown away by the support we get. We are definitely happy it was one of our best years even though we were down on numbers because there were new locations added.

“We can never get an exact number of the people who took park but we reckon it was around the 1500 mark.

“For me, I have suffered with my mental health in the past and I am very open about that. The more it is spoken about the more you can help people. It brings the whole community together, people who have lost loved ones to suicide and people who have suffered with their mental health, there is a great sense of community. It is amazing to see that sea of yellow at 4:15 in the morning.

“It costs €1,000 for a client to go through Pieta House so that’s 22 people that we can help this year.

"Huge thanks to all our sponsors, the committee, everyone who took part, donated or helped out in any way,” she said.

The money was presented to Pieta House this week after the walk took place at 4:00 am on Saturday morning, May 11. The committee is always looking for new members to help out and bring new ideas, anyone that wants to get involved can message Darkness Into Light Laois Mountmellick on Facebook.

Mountmellick Darkness Into Light has raised a total of €179,259 in the last eight years. The committee is looking forward to hosting a great event again next year and is already looking at ways to improve the parking facilities for the event.

Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Within the first six years of fundraising, Pieta House supported 257 clients from Laois and provided them with the services they needed, all free of charge.

The money is raised through registration for the walk/run and donations on the morning.

Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s signature awareness and fundraising event and is a movement against suicide.