Laois village to get subsidised pilot hackney services

A grant of €6,000 is on offer in Laois to run a subsidised pilot hackney service in Shanahoe.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is making funding available in areas around the country where a taxi service is deemed to be unsustainable.

"Under a pilot scheme, the NTA is offering grant funding of €6,000 to individual drivers, over twelve months, to operate a localised hackney service in each of the listed areas," said a statement.

The NTA said Shanahoe and the other areas included in the pilot were selected in conjunction with Local Link offices because a full-time taxi or hackney service may not sustainable.

The NTA said the announcement was made in response to the low take-up under the Local Area Hackney Scheme which was first introduced in December 2013. The NTA says pilot, which was announced in August, seeks to simplify the application process and make the provision of a service in rural areas sustainable.

An NTA spokesperson invited applications.

“If you are interested in providing this vital local service to your community and if you have a vehicle that meets the basic requirements, we would like to hear from you. You don’t even have to be a current holder of a Small Public Service Vehicle driver licence to apply," said a statement.

Further information and application forms are available at www.DLAH.ie. Alternatively, anyone interested can call the SPSV Information Line on 0761 064 000 or go to your nearest Local Link office here.

Applications can be made up to September 30, 2019.

The authority added that the outcome of this pilot programme will help inform NTA’s local transport plans over the next five years.