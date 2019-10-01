Laois town incorrectly listed as winning Gold in Tidy Towns

An error in the National Towns Results book has incorrectly elevated Stradbally in Co Laois to a Gold Medal position.

The book reported that the Laois Town scored 342 points and listed it as being one of the Gold Medal recipients.

The county by county part said the town received 307 points which match the town reports published by the organisers the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Read also: LAOIS TIDY TOWNS RESULTS 2019

The report should have listed Stradbally in Co Waterford winning gold as the individual reports list it as scoring 342 points.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has confirmed that the listing for Stradbally in Co Laois in the results section is incorrect.

It said this appears to have been an administrative error.

The Department said it would be will notifying both TidyTowns groups of the error.