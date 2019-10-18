Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Children and Youth Award Category

The Mountrath Scout Group has won the Children and Youth Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is the Portlaoise Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Children and Youth Award section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

1st Laois Portlaoise Scout Group

Mountrath Scout Group

Portlaoise Ladies Gaelic Football Association

Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club

Ratheniska Foroige Club

The Thomas Hayes Trust CLG / Teac Tom

Vicarstown Youth Club

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.