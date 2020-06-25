Smarter Covid-19 safe way to pay and park Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Portarlington urged in Laois

Laois County Council is encouraging the public to use an online payment system to park their cars when shopping or running other errands in the counties' three big towns.

With Covid-19 raising hygiene issues around the use of cash and coins, Laois County Council says it is committed to safeguarding the community and taking care of citizens.

“With that in mind and the reintroduction of on-street parking charges from Tuesday, June 30, Laois County Council wishes to bring to your attention and consideration the use of a Parking Tag as the safe, convenient, cashless parking payment solution available in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

“Operated by payments provider Payzone, Parking Tag has been available in Laois since 2017 and is currently available in 14 local authorities across Ireland with over 260,000 registered motorists,” it says.

The council adds that recent research by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) found that due to Covid-19 there has been increased emphasis on contact-free and online payments with cash withdrawals down 56%. The council also says consumers have made the shift from using cash to safer, more hygienic solutions such as card, contactless and online payments.

“By using Parking Tag, the people of Laois don’t need to worry about searching for change for the meter, they can safely pay for their parking through the app, website, by SMS or by phone. With options for registered accounts or once-off payments for those who park less frequently, there simply is no easier way to park and pay. Cashless parking was once a convenience for motorists, now it is a necessity,” said the local authority.

Once registered, customers can park immediately and also take advantage of day rate parking, where available. For those who prefer to park without registering for an account, they can choose the option to ‘Park Now’ on the website and pay with a debit or credit card.

The SMS and phone options also allow for once-off payment to a debit or credit card. Parking Tag offers a Charge to Mobile service which allows Three and Vodafone customers charge their parking to their mobile phone bill or credit. Motorists can avail of an optional SMS reminder which means no running back to the meter, they can park again from wherever they are. Parking zones can be easily identified by two letters which are visible on local signage in each area.

Motorists can register by visiting www.parkingtag.ie or by downloading the mobile app.