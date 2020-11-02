'Urgently needed' traffic measures to protect children in Laois village get funding

Money is on its way to Ballaghmore in south Laois to pay for 'urgently needed' measures to slow the high volume of traffic of pass-through traffic which the Leas-Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council says is needed to protect children and pedestrians.

Cllr Conor Bergin confirmed the allocation money for a pedestrian crossing and a digital safety sign in a statement.

"I am delighted to confirm that €45,000 has been secured for Ballaghmore village under today’s CLÁR scheme announcement. I raised this issue by two motions at our Borris-In-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meetings in the last year.

The councillor for the Municipal District said people of the village have to be protected because of the amount of traffic.

"Ballaghmore is a very busy village, with a lot of traffic coming from Roscrea, Borris-In-Ossory and Camross on a daily basis. There is a Gaelscoil and ASD preschool in the village which are very both very important for the area and bring a lot of students to the village. Traffic calming measures are badly and urgently needed to protect pedestrians, children and all road users in the village due to the sheer volume and speed of traffic in the village.

"I am pleased that these traffic calming measures have been approved and I am anxious that Laois County Council carry out these works as soon as possible," said the Fine Gael councillor.

The funding has been secured under the CLÁR programme and announced by Minister for Community and Rural Development, Heather Humphreys.

The CLÁR programme (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) provides funding for small-scale infrastructural projects in rural areas.

CLÁR aims to support sustainable development in identified areas by attracting people to live and work there. The funding works in conjunction with local funding and on the basis of locally identified priorities.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. It is delivered by local authorities in consultation with groups in local communities.