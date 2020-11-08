Research begins on a school that served Slieve Bloom community for a century

An appeal has been issued for anyone who has photos and stories that can help tell the story of a Laois school nestled in the heart of the Slieve Blooms.

The aim is to tell the story of Tinnahinch National School which educated children for more than a century from 1867 to 1971.

The school was built by local subscription in 1866/67 and was part of Rearymore Parish, Queens County until it was transferred to Clonaslee Parish.

Pupils from all over the area attended, including some from Clonaslee and Rosenallis.

One piece of information about the school is that the Schools Inspector examined as many as 62 pupils in October 1905. He also said a new map of Ireland and a clock were needed.

The numbers dwindled over the years until the last Principal, Mrs Byrne retired and the school was closed in1971

Anyone who has any old photographs, stories or history of the school can contact Sean Flanagan.

Meanwhile, supplies of his book 'The Lost Village' have been reprinted and are now available in Hogan's Supermarket in Clonaslee.