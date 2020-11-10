Covid-19 won't stop the canny people in Clonaslee from raising funds for hospice care

A vital Christmas charity walk for hospice care in the Slieve Blooms is set to take place virtually this year and the organisers are hoping that their 'regulars' and everyone else takes part.

The organisers of the Clonaslee St Stephen's Day walk for Laois Hospice made the announcement that they had come up with plan b due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year's annual event will see up hosting our first-ever virtual walk. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic the format of our annual St Stephen’s Day Walk will have to change.

"Our committee is very busy working behind the scenes to ensure that our annual fundraiser for Laois Hospice can continue," they say.

Part of the preparation has involved organising new ways to promote the event. This has included a new logo

"We are delighted with our new logos which have been designed by art and design graduate Anne Kelly.

"Anne, from Clonaslee, has used her expertise to create a logo for us that embraces the beauty and landscape of the Slieve Blooms.

"The image depicts the 5 highest peaks of the mountains, along with the flowing Clodiagh and Gorragh rivers that run though Clonaslee.

"And just like the walkers pictured, we look forward to seeing our participants donning their festive hats on this year’s walk too!"

The organisers say they will publish further details about the event ahead of the December 26 date. In the meantime, they urge people to stay safe and thank everyone for their continued support.

The, which celebrated its 25th Silver Anniversary, in 2017 attracts people from all around Laois and Ireland. It has raised around €1 million for services funded by Laois Hospice since it began.