Blockage hits water scheme and residents

Councillors believe that Laois County Council has responsibility for resolving problems at a property on the junction road between Pedigree Corner and the N80.

The issue was raised by Cllr Ben Brennan at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

They were not prepared to accept a view that the Ballylehane number one public group water scheme will have to pick up the tab for repairs which originate from the laying of water mains by the scheme.

The meeting heard that the scheme members want to hand over running of the scheme to Irish Water. This cannot be done because of a subsidence problem.

“It was Laois County Council that picked the contractor to do the work,” charged Cllr Brennan when he was indicated in a written reply that it would be up to the scheme to rectify subsidence from its own coffers.

The Independent councillor claimed the scheme had to switch contractors on the insistence of the council. He added that the site was not restored to its original state after the pipes were eventually laid.

“Laois County Council is responsible as far as I am concerned,” he said.

In a written reply Michael O’Hora, Senior Engineer, Water Services, said the council cannot guarantee that the cost to rectify the matter would be approved under the taking in charge protocol.

Cll Padraig Fleming said the money would have to come from the council.

“There is no one else,” he said.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer said a meeting could take place to discuss the matter further.