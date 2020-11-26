NCBI teams helping Santa to reply to children who are blind or vision impaired this Christmas

The National Council for the Blind (NCBI) Library is again ready this Christmas to help Santa write back to letters from children who are blind or visually impaired.

The team uses fully accessible formats like Braille, large print and audio CD to ensure everyone has a direct line to Santa this Christmas.

This year has been particularly hard on children due to Covid-19, often separated from some of their extended family and friends due to restrictions being imposed, so Santa is very keen to hear from all children this year.

“We have been working with Santa for many years now to make sure that he can respond to all children who are blind or vision impaired," explained Lina Kouzi, Head of Library Access Services at NCBI.

"I am one of Santa’s helpers who oversees this project for him. I am looking forward to receiving your letters and passing them on to Santa!”

If you know a child who would like an accessible Santa Card, email Santa@ncbi.ie and please let Santa know if you would like an audio, Braille or large print response and please provide your address and Santa will write back!

You can also send your letter to Santa, C/O NCBI Library, Unit 29 Finglas Business Centre, Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11. Deadline to have your Santa letter in to ensure an accessible response is December 15th.