Absolute success in one Laois village and delight in another over ramps

Measures to make Timahoe a safer place have been an ‘absolute success’ while the residents of The Swan are ‘delighted’ with similar measures, according to county councillors.

Cllr Paschal McEvoypraised Laois County Council for the installation of speed ramps, signs, road markings and LED lights in the village.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said traffic speeding through the village has topped the agenda of locals for years.

“Since I got involved in the council six years ago the feedback has been 100 times more than anything else I dealt with. People were terrified at the speed of traffic,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy said the measures taken have worked.

“It is an absolute success,” he said adding that it was a credit to the council.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer for the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District also told the meeting that similar work has been completed in the Swan.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said the residents of The Swan are equally pleased.

“They have been very successful and everyone is delighted,” he said.

Agreeing with his Fianna Fáil colleague he said speed controls make a ‘massive difference’ to villages.

He said traffic has slowed and cars and other vehicles now have to reduce speed to 20 km ph not to feel a bump.