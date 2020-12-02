Childline and Tusla set to host free resilience-building webinar for parents and carers

ISPCC Childline and Tusla’s North Cork Child and Family Support Network (CFSN) will present a free webinar for parents and carers this Monday evening, December 7th.

The online event, which is available to all parents and carers across Ireland, is designed to empower parents to build their own resilience and their child’s resilience during this uncertain time.

The importance of parents’ own wellbeing – and the way in which it can in turn help to enhance children’s resilience – will be discussed at the event taking place from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Members of the ISPCC Childline Therapeutic Support Services team will share suggestions and practical tips on how parents and children can best cope with stresses or changes in their lives.

This follows a webinar series hosted by ISPCC Childline in August to support parents, carers, children and young people with the return to school following extended closures due to Covid-19.

To register for, or find out more about, the event taking place on Monday, December 7th, see here.