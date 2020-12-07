Irish Rail announce pre-booked tickets mandatory for travel this Christmas

Irish Rail has warned customers looking to travel over the Christmas period and New Year that it will be mandatory to pre-book Intercity travel in advance.

From December 18th, non-essential inter-county travel will be permitted for the first time in two months, or three months in the case of Dublin, however, Irish Rail will be operating at 50% capacity on board rail services and all public transport.

Irish Rail says pre-booking Intercity travel will "ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period".

People intending to travel between December 18th and January 6th are advised: