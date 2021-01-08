Gaelscoil Thromaire delighted work underway at the former school of a GAA president in Laois

The Board of Management, teachers and pupils of Gaelscoil Thromaire, Mountrath are very excited by the news that construction of brand new School premises has begun on the site near the Trumera GAA pitch and Community Centre.

This is a historic milestone for both the school and the local area, and is the result of many years of campaigning and community co-operation by parents, Fr. Brophy of the local parish that provided the site, and the School Board of Management.

The school will open for the 2021 - 2022 school year in its new location and is currently accepting enrolment for pupils.

Established in 1901, the School was opened as a Catholic Gaelscoil in 1998 by the then Minister for Education Micheál Martin , following the initiative of the then Principal an t-Uasal Liam Ó Néill.

The Gaelscoil has gone from strength to strength since then and gives the children of the locality a unique opportunity to become fluent in Irish while enjoying the benefits of smaller class sizes in a caring, safe learning environment.

Research has shown that learning in a Bi-lingual setting is of great benefit to children, and the school has a staff of three teachers and a part-time secretary, Ms Amanda Fortune.

Múinteoir Fiona teaches the Infant classes, Múinteoir Áine takes the senior classes and Múinteoir Colm is the school's Special Education Teacher.

Ms. Ríona Graham is the full-time Special Needs Assistant and the school is maintained by a full-time caretaker and cleaning staff.

The school also has an active Parents' Council.

Pictured are School Principal, Mrs. Áine Mhic Aodh Bhuí, Teacher Ms. Fiona Ní Bhaoill, Chairperson of the Board of Management, Mrs. Mairéad Ní Nualláin, former Principal, Mr. Liam O'Neill, along with Board members Pacelli Breathnach and Rita Holland, and Parents' Representatives John O'Connor and Patricia Carroll, Also pictured are Fr. Patrick Hennessy, Chairperson of our former Board of Management along with Representatives of David Cuddy QS and Colm Byrne Construction.