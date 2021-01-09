Floods have destroyed a busy Laois road to a point that 'it's gone' council told

A busy Laois road is ‘destroyed and gone’ due to flooding, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Ben Brennan was commenting on the R430 Graiguecullen to The Swan Road which was the subject of a motion by Cllr

Padraig Fleming at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December. He wanted to know what work could be done to minimise flooding during the winter.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied that Laois County Council was carrying out drainage.

But Cllr Ben Brennan cut to the chase saying the damage is done.

“The road is destroyed and gone. The verge of the road is completely gone from Killeshin to the Swan,” he said.

He said there was no point in opening cuts on the side of the road because the water cannot escape.

“The whole road should be resurfaced,” he said.

Mr McVeigh said work is planned on a section up to Tolerton but Cllr Brennan said repairs already completed have deteriorated again.