Collapsed council wall in Laois may have been hit by parking car

A wall built by Laois County Council has collapsed in Mountrath town.

A 20 foot section of low wall opposite the health centre, collapsed onto a grassy area, away from the road.

It fell at about midday on Tuesday, January 19, said Cllr James Kelly from the town.

He said the area is used by the public to park cars.

"It was probably getting little hits from cars parking. I don't know if it got a tip this time, but it had started to bulge.

"I will be asking Laois County Council to put a footpath there when the wall goes back up, so that it will be away from cars and people can safely walk behind cars there," he said.