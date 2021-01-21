'Great wall of Mountrath' update from Laois councillor

Just two days after it collapsed, a wall built by Laois County Council in Mountrath town is being replaced with a more useful structure.

The low wall across from the town's health centre collapsed for unknown reasons last Tuesday, January 19.

Read full story here on the collapse.

Cllr James Kelly who highlighted the collapse on social media, had expressed hope that it could be replaced with a footpath.

This morning he shared the below photo and a positive update on "the Great Wall of Mountrath".

"Welcome to Chapter 2 update on the Great Fallen Wall of Mountrath. Top marks to Laois Co Co on their rapid response to the collapsed.This morning council staff removed the concrete blocks and are now digging a foundation for a new footpath.There will also be 2 x benches installed which will be nice just beside the river," Cllr Kelly said.