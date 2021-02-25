THROWBACK THURSDAY: Who can you recognise in this gallery of photos from a Laois debs 10 years ago?

Everyone loves nostalgia and here's another gallery of Memory Lane photos from the Leinster Express archives of a Laois debs from 10 years ago.

Photographed by Alf Harvey before taking off from the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel to their venue in Dublin, there was plenty of glitz and glam on show as the Heywood CS class of 2011 enjoyed a sunny August evening.

The Leinster Express has captured many smiles over the years so stay tuned for our next Memory Lane installment and make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!

