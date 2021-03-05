Tidy Towns and GAA unite in three Laois communities mount operation roadside transformation litter pick

Three communities will come together in Covid-19 bubbles this weekend to tackle litter on the road the connects them

On Saturday, March 6 Abbeyleix, Cullohill and Durrow Tidy Towns groups will join with their local GAA clubs to mount a litter picking operation along the main road from Cullohill to Abbeyleix.

"We hope that many will turn out on the day and help clean up this stretch of road which will be of benefit to all three communities.

"It's important to say that all participants will work within government guidelines of 5 km and in their own covid social bubble," say the organisers.

Litter pickers and collection bags will be supplied by Laois County Council and Laois Hire have sponsored the electronic message signs to warn motorists that the litter pick is underway.

Participants will meet at 9.30 am in Abbeyleix, Durrow and Cullahill and the event will commence at 10 am.