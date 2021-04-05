Plans launched for new group to represent people with physical impairment or disability in Laois

Do you live in Co Laois and have a physical impairment/disability?

Do you care for a family member or friend that has a disability?

Would you like to assist people with physical impairments and make sure everyone is equally valued in the county?

These are the questions Laois man Leo Kavanagh is posing to people living locally who would like to be part of a new group.

He explains what he and others are trying to achieve.

"Physically impaired friends and I am hoping to set up an organisation/group, that by listening to the voice of disabled people and strengthening their voice here in Laois can assist people with disabilities in the future," he says.

He outlines some of the key aims:

An organisation/group controlled by people with disabilities and the families/guardians/carers which meets the objectives towards independent living etc.

"Help people with disabilities in Laois to realise their dreams and ambitions, by providing information, advice and support to people.

Improve disability awareness in Laois, therefore, getting people with disabilities involved by giving them a voice.

Integrate people with disabilities into their own community. Our group in the long term would hope to assist in setting up, modelling and evaluating service models for the management of residential homes thus providing a framework to develop an attitude of co-operative and independent living. Therefore, allowing people with Physical Impairments/Disabilities to live independent lives of their own choice in their community.

Access for people with disabilities to education up to and including higher education i.e. third level

Provide a wide range of information on different disabilities, information lectures by health professionals and information days in Laois.

Lobby both the local authority and Government for a change in policies in relation to people with disabilities and their families/carers in Laois.

To assist in empowering people with disabilities by providing practical assistance to enable the person to exercise control over their own lives.

Aim and objective is to promote empowerment, independence and rights to people with disabilities through the provision of services such as the Personal Assistant Service.

Raise awareness that people with disabilities have civil rights to run their own lives, be active participants in society, permanent and ongoing Personal Assistant Service, personal development etc.

Acquisition of funds and resources to further the groups/organistions’ objectives.

Work to seek full and equal rights of people with disabilities, their inclusion in all aspects of society and to encourage + ensure the provision of appropriate services/supports to enable this to happen.

Aim to highlight the continuing quest for a more equal and fairer society with the same opportunities for all and where the worth of people with disabilities is recognised and valued.

Develop services that achieve inclusion in society.

If you are interested or would like further information please contact Leo Kavanagh on;

E-mail LeonCaomhanach1966@gmail.com

Contact Number 087-2738194