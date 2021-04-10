Former unauthorised dumps in Laois to be surveyed include one beside a GAA pitch

Surveys are to be carried out at three former unregulated dumps in Portlaoise one of which is located next door to a GAA pitch in Durrow.

Laois County Council has invited environmental consultancy companies to bid for the contract to carry out Environmental Site Assessments at the three waste disposal sites.

The contracts will include site assessments previously carried out for each of the unregulated sites. Water sampling will be required.

Two of the former dumps are located near the Kildare border while the third is in Durrow beside The Harps GAA grounds. All are former quarries.

The Durrow site is located on privately owned lands off the R434 Durrow to Rathdowney Road near the village. The council says the site was originally a worked-out sand and gravel quarry that extended up to 3.50m below ground level.

It was used as a landfill until the 1990s. The landfill footprint is approximately 0.70 hectares. The council says the fill area was not provided with any containment and waste was placed directly onto the underlying sands and gravels and brought up to the level of the land to the north of the site.

The council says the lands to the south, which are occupied by The Harps GAA Club pitch, are approximately 4m higher than the site. Following the closure of the site, subsoil was placed over the entire fill area, which is now covered with grass. The ground surface is relatively even, with some stockpiles of topsoils along the northern site boundary.

The council says these appear to have been brought on site after the closure.

The council says the site in the townland of Aghanure is located on the outskirts of Ballylinan village. The local authority says the site was originally a worked-out limestone quarry that extended up to 4.50m below ground level. It was used as landfill from the 1970's until the 1990's.

The council says the historic landfill footprint is approximately 0.55 hectares. The quarry was not lined with impermeable

materials before filling commenced. Waste was placed directly onto the rock surface and brought up to the level of the surrounding lands.

Following the closure of the site, the council says the waste was covered with limestone gravel, which was placed directly onto the waste. The gravel is very well compacted and level. A number of sheds/workshops have been constructed on the western unquarried area of the site, which are currently used by a vehicle parts supplier.

There are four sheds adjacent in the western end of the site. There is also a portacabin on the western end of the site which is used as an office. There are no buildings on the former fill area and this is used for vehicle parking.



The site is in the Townland of Kilabban is located about 3.50km to the west of the town of Maganey and the R417 Athy-Carlow Road.

Laois County Council says the site was originally a worked-out limestone quarry that extended up to 4.70m below ground level. It and was used as landfill from the 1970’s until the 1990’s. The landfill footprint is approximately 0.60 hectares. The fill area was not provided with any containment and waste was placed onto the rock surface and brought up to the level of the surrounding lands.

Following the closure of the site, the waste was partially covered with subsoils however in the southern part of the site a small area of waste remained exposed. Most of the surface of the fill area is very uneven and rough and overgrown with briars and weeds. A small section in the north of the fill area has been levelled and is used for storing bales of hay.