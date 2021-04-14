Prison training college raises funds for animal protection in Laois

Prison officers have shown their support for the work done to help animals in Laois by raising hundreds of euro for the local charity.

The Laois Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals was presented with the cheque by the Irish Prison College services which is based in Portlaoise at the Brian Stack Building.

The LSPCA thanked all those who worked very hard to fundraise.

The cheque was presented recently in Vetcare by RPO Woods and was accepted by Rachel and Emer and rescue dog Roxie on our behalf.

A total of €500 was raised and is really appreciated.