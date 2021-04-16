Abandoned Ballyroan school talks underway confirms Government Department

Legal talks are ongoing involving the Department of Education over the abandoned school in Ballyroan which featured in last week's Leinster Express

The Department issued a statement about Scoil Faoláin.

“ The property referred to is not in the ownership of the Minister for Education. In circumstances where a property has ceased to be used as a school, the property owner may contact the Department seeking to release the State's interest secured on the property in respect of public monies invested in it.

“Such requests are considered in the context of the specific circumstances which pertain to the individual property. Following consideration by the Department of such a request from the property owner in this case the Department has decided to approve the request. The matter is currently being finalised between solicitors for the property owner and the Chief State Solicitors Office,” it said.

Laois County Council said this site is not currently on the Derelict Sites Register but an inspection would be carried out in the next few days.

“We will then determine the appropriate course of action in relation to same,” it said.